France: Coeur Balmain Stamp Issue

It was in 1945, at 44 rue François 1er, on the 1st floor of a mansion in the 8th arrondissement in Paris that the young Pierre Balmain, former assistant of Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy, installed the headquarters of his brand new couture house.His emblematic style called “Jolie Madame”, audaciously feminine, aroused immediate enthusiasm, and quickly became the favorite silhouette of the crowned heads and actresses. Several influential creators have directed the BALMAIN house after the disappearance of Pierre Balmain in 1982. Olivier Rousteing, designer of BALMAIN since 2011, perpetuates the heritage, know-how of the house and the traditional techniques of couture, while making the brand evolve towards more modern proposals. In the past few years, he has multiplied the collaborations, in particular with the prêt à porter brand, H&M.

In 2017, Olivier Rousteing will illustrate the stamps of the series “Cœurs scribes”, in a symbolic style of the house BALMAIN, contemporary and baroque at the same time.

Issue Date: 23.01.2017 Designer: Conception Balmain, metteur en page Aurélie Baras Process: Héliogravure Size: 38 x 38 mm Values: €0.73, €1.46