Jersey Issued MS on King Edward VIII

Edward VIII, Queen Victoria’s great grandson, reigned as King of the United Kingdom and the Dominions of the British Empire, and Emperor of India from 20 January 1936 until his abdication on 11 December of the same year.This Miniature Sheet is the next instalment in a series exploring the Royal Legacy of Queen Victoria and features an image of King Edward VIII in his naval uniform.

Issue Date: 20.01.2017 Designer: True North Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print, The Netherlands : Offset lithography with bronze metallic ink : 4 Size: Miniature Sheet overall size 81mm deep x 116mm wide; stamp within 40mm x 56mm