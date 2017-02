43p stamp – Rooster crowing as the sun comes up

57p stamp – Standing Rooster with a cockscomb

58p stamp – Sitting Rooster with egg

64p stamp – Two Roosters pecking a Chinese cabbage

70p stamp – Two Roosters standing amongst gold ingots and coins

78p stamp – Family with bats and pumpkins

Issue Date: 18.01.2017 Designer: Chrissy Lau Printer: Lowe Martin Process: Offset Lithography Size: 30.5mm deep x 40mm wide