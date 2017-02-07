My Stamp:Christian Medical College Vellore

Founded: 1900 by Dr. Ida Sophia Scudder, Nursing School started 1909, LMP course 1918, MBBS 1942.

Vision: To be a witness to the healing ministry of Christ, through excellence in education, service and research.

No. Beds: 2,858; of which 46 are Emergency, 207 are in ICUs, 245 are in community facilities, 83 are for long-stay rehabilitation of physically disabled.

Patients: 25.6 lakh outpatients and 1.35 lakh inpatients per year; comm. outreach to 3.4 lakh people Daily: 8,313 outpatients; 175 operations; 54 births; 2,200 radilogical and 48,000 laboratory tests.

Education: 179 courses including MBBS, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, and Postgraduate medical specialities, distance learning courses. In addition PhD programmes in several disciplines.

Research: Average of 350 publications in indexed peer reviewed journals per year.