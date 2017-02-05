Philatelic Exhibition at Silchar

A two day state level philatelic exhibition Assampex – 2017 is scheduled to be held at Postal Recreation Club in the premises of head post office from February 11. This was revealed at a press-meet in the conference hall of Banga Bhawan here today addressed by Riju Ganguly, director postal service, Assam circle, and H Yimchunger, senior superintendent of postal service, Silchar. In this philatelic exhibition, pointed out Ganguly, 150 postal stamps would be exhibited for public viewing. Dipak Dey and Madhukar Deoganga, philatelic experts from West Bengal, would be present during the exhibition.

Manju Pandey, chief post master general of the state, would inaugurate the exhibition. Riju Ganguly said the state level exhibition is being organized for the first time in Barak Valley. Last year, it was a district level exhibition which evinced keen interest among a large number of visitors. In view of the wide response, it was decided to hold the state level exhibition. The exhibition will feature rare postage stamps for all those interested in this realm of collections with a difference. Considering its historic importance, the postal department has always given particular emphasis on organizing such exhibition.

Stamps have a long history of its own. Proper collection and sequencing of stamps can narrate stories of their times. It will be beneficial particularly for those who want to know the history and its glimpses. After all, postal stamps are always a tale-tell. For organizing this exhibition, a budget of Rs.5.80 lakh has been earmarked, pointed out the director postal service, Assam circle. One of the important part of this exhibition is “My Stamp Project”. Anyone who pays a fee of Rs.300 can have twelve postal stamps of Rs.5 each dedicated in the name of his father or mother.

In other parts of the country, there is huge demand for such stamps exclusively printed in memoriam of one’s parents. It is for the first time that this novel project has been introduced in this valley. It is expected that people in general will welcome and accept it. H Yimchunger pointed out anyone interested in collecting stamps can open an account by paying a fee of Rs.200. At present, 500 accounts have been opened. During this two day exhibition, album of six new postal stamps of different types will be released.

It was disclosed that there has been demand from a section of the people of Barak Valley to have a stamp released in the same of martyr Kamala Bhattacharjee, the young girl who laid down her life during the language movement of 1961. It was explained that unless there was government notification or recognition about her being a martyr, the postal department could hardly do any thing. The director postal service asked the people of this valley through media to furnish them any document or paper related to the official recognition of Kamala Bhattacharjee, the department would definitely take necessary steps to give a shape to it. Those adjudged best stamp collectors in the exhibition and placed first, second or third would be honoured with certificates and mementos. They would also be entitled to take part in all India level competition, date and venue of which would be communicated to them.9Source-The Centinal)