New Stamps from Portugal

Lisbon : Ibero-American Capital of Culture 2017

Issue Date: 07.01.2017 Printer: INCM Process: Offset Size: 30,6 x 40 mm Values: €0.47, €0.65, €0.80, €0.80

António Guterres :Secretary-General of the United Nations

Issue Date: 04.01.2017 Designer: Vasco Martins Illustrator: UNHCR/Hélène Caux Printer: INCM Process: Offset Size: 40 x 30,6 mm Values: €0.80

800 Years of Foundation of the Dominicans Order

Issue Date: 09.01.2017 Designer: B2 Design Printer: Bpost Process: Offset Size: 30,6 x 40 mm Values: €1