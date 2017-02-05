New Stamps from Portugal

Lisbon : Ibero-American Capital of Culture 2017

portugal lisbon stampsIssue Date: 07.01.2017 Printer: INCM Process: Offset Size: 30,6 x 40 mm Values: €0.47, €0.65, €0.80, €0.80

António Guterres :Secretary-General of the United Nations

portugal antonio stampIssue Date: 04.01.2017 Designer: Vasco Martins Illustrator: UNHCR/Hélène Caux Printer: INCM Process: Offset Size: 40 x 30,6 mm Values: €0.80

800 Years of Foundation of the Dominicans Order

portugal dominican stampIssue Date: 09.01.2017 Designer: B2 Design Printer: Bpost Process: Offset Size: 30,6 x 40 mm Values: €1

