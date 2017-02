By Suresh Rao

Sri Sharada Temple Swarna Gopura Kumbhabhisheka

Celebrations of the Centenary of Goddess Sri Sharadamba temple structure at Sringeri ­Grand Kumbhabhisheka and Dedication of Golden Gopura above the Garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Manipal Institute of Technology

This Special Cover has been released to commemorate 60th year of Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal and is released on this day, the 27th January 2017.