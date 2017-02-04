Malaysia Issued Stamps on Festive Food

There will be three different stamp designs highlighting festive must-haves such as mandarin oranges, nian gao (kuih bakul), spring rolls, lotus root soup and poon choi, a dish made up of various seafood to symbolise a bountiful harvest.

Pos Malaysia stamp and philately unit head Diyana Lean Abdullah said these stamps were the first to be issued for a series featuring Malaysian festive food this year. Pos Malaysia group CEO Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the issuance of the Festival Food Stamp series during the Chinese New Year was to preserve the importance of family values and traditions.