The Meadow Pipit, now classified as endangered in the Bailiwick of Guernsey, will feature on stamps as part of collaboration with the WWF.These stamps will be released on 15th February 2017.
Guernsey will Issue Stamps on Bailiwick Bird
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged Bailiwick of Guernsey, Bailiwick of Guernsey stamps, birds on stamps, guernsey stamps, stamps of guernsey, Stamps on Birds, stamps on endangered species, wwf stamps. Bookmark the permalink.