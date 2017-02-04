Guernsey will Issue Stamps on Bailiwick Bird

Posted on February 4, 2017

guernsey birds stampsThe Meadow Pipit, now classified as endangered in the Bailiwick of Guernsey, will feature on stamps as part of collaboration with the WWF.These stamps will be released on 15th February 2017.

