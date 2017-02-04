Germany: New Stamps and Postmarks on Animals

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

On 1st March 2017 Germany will issue a set of two stamps (Face value 2 x 0,85 Euro) and a booklet with 10x 0,85 Euro Face value (2 x 5 stamps of each design). The stamps , booklet and the three different FDI-postmarks are featuring a little european wild boar( Sus scrofa)- 53113 BONN and a little european polecat (Mustela putorius)-10717 BERLIN. The FDI-postmark for the booklet is featuring both species- 10717 BERLIN.