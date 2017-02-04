Germany: New Stamps and Postmarks on Animals

Posted on February 4, 2017 by PhilaMirror

german postmarksBy Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

On 1st March 2017 Germany  will  issue a set of two stamps (Face value 2 x 0,85 Euro) and a booklet with 10x 0,85 Euro Face value (2 x 5 stamps of each design). The stamps , booklet and the three different FDI-postmarks are featuring a little european wild boar( Sus scrofa)- 53113 BONN and a little european polecat (Mustela putorius)-10717 BERLIN. The FDI-postmark for the booklet is featuring both species- 10717 BERLIN.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>