Monaco Released New Stamps on Grace Kelly Movies

February 3, 2017

High Noon

monaaco high noon stampGary Cooper won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in this mythical western of 1952 directed by Fred Zinnemann. High Noon will forever remain the film that revealed one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the world, the unforgettable Grace Kelly.

Issue Date: 16.01.2017 Designer: Créaphil ©  Process: Offset Size: 40,85 x 52 mm vertical Values: 2.20€

Mogambo

monaco mogambo stampMogambo, the 1953 American film directed by John Ford, is the remake of Victor Fleming’s La Belle de Saigon, released in 1932. It features Clark Gable, Ava Gardner and Grace Kelly in a love triangle in the heart of Africa. Grace Kelly won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Issue Date: 16.01.2017 Designer: Créaphil © Process: Offset Size: 40,85 x 52 mm vertical Values: 1.42€

