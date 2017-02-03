Austria Issued Stamp on Outlook 2050 “Tensile Test”

austria stampTensile testing, is also known as tension testing,  in which a sample is subjected to a controlled  tension until failure. The results from the test are commonly used to select a material for an application, for quality control, and to predict how a material will react under other types of forces . Properties that are directly measured via a tensile test are ultimate tensil strength, maximum  elongation and reduction in area. From these measurements the following properties can also be determined: Young modules,poission’s ratio,yield strength and  strain hardening characteristics. Uniaxial tensile testing is the most commonly used for obtaining the mechanical characteristics of  isotopic  materials.

Issue Date: 18.01.2017 Designer: Hannes Glantschnig Printer: Joh. Enschedé Stamps B. V. Process: Offset Size: 42 x 42,05 mm Values: €0.68

