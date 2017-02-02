UNPA:New Flag Series Stamps

Originally launched in 1980, the Flag Series was created to honour the Member States of the United Nations.On 3 February 2017, UNPA issued two sheets of 16 stamps consisting of eight new flag stamps. All of the flags issued have had flag design changes since they were first issued. The 2017 Flag folder will contain one single of each of the Flag Series stamps.

SHEET 52:

Albania – New flag issued in 1992

Benin – New flag issued in 1990

Bulgaria – New flag issued in 1991

Comoros – New flag issued in 2002

SHEET 53:

Congo – New flag issued in 1991

Ethiopia – New flag issued in 1996

Georgia – New flag issued in 2004

Iraq – New flag issued in 2008

Date of issue: 3 February 2017 Designer: Sergio Baradat (United Nations) Denomination: US$ 1.15 Stamp size: 40 mm x 30 mm Stamps per sheet: 16 (2 sheets of 4 designs) Printer: Lowe-Martin Group (Canada) Process: Offset lithography Perforation: 13.3 Quantities: Sheet 52 – 352,000 stamps (22,000 sheets) Sheet 53 – 352,000 stamps (22,000 sheets)