New Stamps from Monaco

International Festival of the Circus of Monte-Carlo

Monaco calendar, the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival is being organized from 19 to 29 January 2017. Each year, high-quality artistic programming, both classical and contemporary, creates extraordinary attendance.

Issue Date: 03.01.2017 Designer: Elena ZAÏKA Process: Héliogravure and hot foil Size: 30 x 40,85 mm vertical Values: 1.10€

Booklet of 10 Self-adhesive stamps

This booklet consists of 10 indivisible self-adhesive postage stamps with permanent validity corresponding to the sending of a letter of less than 20g to Monaco and metropolitan France at a slow rate “ecopli” and usable in multiples beyond 20g. It replaces the blue booklet issued on 20 April 2012.

Issue Date: 03.01.2017 Designer: Créaphil Process: Héliogravure Size: 27 x 31,77 mm vertical