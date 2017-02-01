New Special Covers from Karnataka

By Suresh Rao

International Customs Day

This Special Cover is issued in commemoration of the 55th Year of the Indian Customs Act 1962 and in connection with the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held at Bengaluru during January 2017, which had the ‘INDIAN CUSTOMS’ Pavilion. Customs is a major source of revenue for the Government of India and plays a very important role in the economy of our country. However, the functions of the Customs Department are not confined to the collection of revenue only. It has also many other important roles to play. The main role of the Customs is to act as a sentinel on the economic borders of the country. The laws for collection of revenue and punishments for violation thereof are indicated as early as in Kautilya’s “Arthasasthra”, and many other Acts such as Sea Customs Act, 1878, Customs Act, 1924, the Indian Aircraft Act, 1934, till the the Customs Act, 1962, was enacted repealing all the earlier enactments. Instituted by the World Customs Organization (WCO) International Customs Day is held on January 26, which commemorates the day in 1953 when the inaugural session of the Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) was held in Brussels, Belgium.