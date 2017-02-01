First Stamps of St. Maarten

Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. will issue its first-ever set of postage stamps to mark the annual St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The issue period for the stamp for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta will begin on January 16 and end on March 31.

The numbered series comprises 10 stamps showcasing Regatta scenes that tie into the event’s “Serious Fun” theme. The stamps offer a snapshot of the Heineken Regatta’s star-studded parties and boat races.

The stamp set, priced at US $10 each, is the perfect gift item for collectors or for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta fans. The stamp sets will be available online via wopa-stamps.com and locally at Shipwreck Shops, the Post Office and the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Office next to the Simpson Bay Bridge. St Maarten is an island country in the Caribbean. It is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands . With a population of 33,609 on an area of 34 km2 (13 sq mi).