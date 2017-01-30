Special Cover’s:KATAKPEX 2017

By Suresh Rao
- Dhabaleswar Setu :Dhabaleswar Bridge is the largest suspension bridge over river Mahanadi of 254 meters long which reminds the beautiful Ramjhola and Laxmanjhola over river Ganga at Rishikesh. it connects the mainland with Dhabaleswar island. One can experience the most moment while passing over the hanging bridge and enjoy the beauty of Nature.
- Odisha State Maritime Museum,Jobra,Cuttack : The Odisha State Maritime Museum – A milestone in the Maritime heritage of the nation was inaugrated on 1st April 2013 on the south bank of River Mahanadi in a heritage building which has been set up at jobra workshop has various galleries along with its ancillary components showcasing the enriching maritime history and heritage of Odisha through artifacts and models attracting thousands of visitors and tourists all over the world, throughout the year. This is the only one of its kind in the country which is worth visiting.
- Ravenshaw University :Ravenshaw: The oldest higher educational institution of Odisha was established. in 1868. It was upgraded to a University on 15th day of November 2006. With its glorious all-round achievements and ceaseless scholastic pursuits, it has created a distinct niche for itself in India and abroad. The history of Ravenshaw in many ways reflects the History of Modern Odlsha.
- Ruchi Foodline: After long 41 years of sweat and toil, today ‘RUCHI’ has made a name in every village & city of Odisha. It has made a landmark in the history of Odisha Industries as a leading quality food processing Unit. The seed of Om Oil and Flour Mills Ltd. which was sown on the barren land of industrially backward Odisha in the year 1976, has culminated into a fullgrown tree spreading the aroma of the RUCHI Spices to different parts ofthe globe.