Royal Mail Issued Stamps on Archaeological Treasures

Royal Mail has released a set of eight stamps on some of the archaeological treasures of prehistoric Britain have been featured in a new set of eight stamps.Issued by the Royal Mail, the stamps include illustrations of a headdress dug up in North Yorkshire and a bronze shield cover found in the River Thames.The Neolithic village of Skara Brae in Orkney and the Avebury stone circles in Wiltshire also feature.The stamps present a timeline from an ancient ritual of 11,000 years ago, to the Iron Age of around 300 BC. Illustrated by London-based artist Rebecca Strickson, the stamps have been designed as overlay drawings, showing how people lived at the sites or used the objects.