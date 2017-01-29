The Netherlands Issued Stamps on Dutch Chicken Breeds

Each chicken is depicted in a characteristic pose, with its head turned to face the chicken on the stamp opposite. The background is a close-up photograph of the plumage of the relevant chicken breed (the colour variety), with a photograph of a feather of the chicken next to it. The stamps are marked ‘Nederland 1’, the denomination for items up to 20g in weight destined for mail within the Netherlands. The stamp sheetlet was designed by Birza Design in Deventer.

This sheetlet features ten chicken breeds on ten stamps, represented by five roosters and five hens. The chicken or domestic fowl has been domesticated by humans for around ten thousand years. The Dutch chicken breeds illustrated on the stamps are kept by small-scale poultry farmers and hobbyists. There are an estimated 1 to 1.5 million animals in the Netherlands that are categorised as hobby poultry; as well as chickens, there are geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, water fowl, pheasants, peacocks and quails. These animals are cared for by around a hundred thousand keepers.

Issue Date: 02.01.2017 Designer: Birza Design in Deventer Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem Size: 36 x 25 mm