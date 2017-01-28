Philippines Issued Stamp on Chairmanship of ASEAN

asean stampPhilippine has issued a stamp on  “ASEAN 50, PHILIPPINES 2017,” on 15th January 2017 to commemorate the Chairmanship of Philippines on ASEAN.The stamp feature’s the official logo and this year’s theme: “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.” Each stamp will be sold for P12  and the PHLPost will print 101,000 copies of the stamps, to be sold at P12 each.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations comprises the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam.

