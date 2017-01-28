Malta Issued Stamps on Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Every 6 months the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) rotates among the EU member states. Member states holding the Presidency work in’trios’. This system was introduced in 2009 as part of the Lisbon Treaty. The ‘trio’ works on a common agenda through long-term goals that are addressed by the Council over 18 months.

A logo for Malta’s EU Presidency was chosen from 29 submissions by students. It represents the Maltese EU Presidency in a stylised interpretation of the Maltese Cross. This represents a bridge between the historical national values and the multi-faceted fellowship characterising the European Union. The Cross is pointing in all direction, signifying Malta’s place in the world. The colourful logo represents the dusk and the sunrise that suggest the continual process of rebirth, renewal and reunion.

Issue Date: 12.01.2017 Designer: Sean Cini Process: Offset Size: Sheet:84mm x 84mm, Stamp:31mm x 44mm Values: €3.59