Posted on January 28, 2017 by PhilaMirror

buddha stampsFirst tree on Indian stamps is Bodhi Tree.The tree printed on 2 stamps released on 24th May 1956 on the occasion of 2500 Years of Buddha.

The Bodhi Tree also known as Bo and Peepal .It was a large and very old sacred fig   tree located in Bodh Gaya  , under which Sidhartha Gautam, the spiritual teacher later became known as the Buddha, is said to have attained enlightenment . In religious iconography, the Bodhi Tree is recognizable by its heart-shaped leaves, which are usually prominently displayed.

The term “Bodhi Tree” is also widely applied to currently existing trees, particularly the Sacred Fig) growing at theMahabodhi Temple   in Bodh Gaya, which is often cited as a direct descendant from the original specimen planted in 288 BC.

One Response to First in India:Tree

  1. Sudhir Jain says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    Very informative series.

