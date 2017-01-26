USPS will Issue Stamp on Birth Centenary of John.F Kennedy

On the 100th anniversary of his birth in Brookline, John F. Kennedy will be honored this year with a new commemorative Postal Service stamp.The stamp will be officially dedicated on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20, at the Kennedy Library in Dorchester.It features an iconic black-and-white picture by photographer Ted Spiegel of Kennedy during a stop in Seattle during the 1960 presidential campaign. The separate artwork accompanying the stamp is the official presidential portrait of Kennedy, painted posthumously at the request of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1970.