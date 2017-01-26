Royal Mail will Issue 10 Stamps on David Bowie

Royal Mail will issue a set of 10 Special Stamps to honour David Bowie – one of the most influential music and cultural figures of all time.This is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.The stamps are issued in the year of what would have been his 70th birthday, and 50 years since his first album release.Six of the stamps showcase Bowie’s changing musical styles and personas across the decades and feature images of some of his most admired and defining album covers: Hunky Dory; Aladdin Sane; “Heroes”; Let’s Dance; Earthling and ★. The arc of the vinyl album protrudes from the right hand side of each stamp.Completing the set, four stamps show Bowie in action performing live on tours across four decades;The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1972; The Stage Tour, 1978; The Serious Moonlight Tour, 1983; and A Reality Tour, 2004.