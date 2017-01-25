India Post has issued a set of six stamps on Nature India theme on 25th January 2017.Stamps depicts Crane,Deer,Tiger,Elephant,Butterfly and Peacock.One Miniature Sheet ,a pack and set of maxim cards also issued with this set.Price of Stamp-5 Rs each,MS-30 Rs,Maxim Cards-150 Rs,Stamp Pack-1750 Rs.
Nature India Stamp Issue
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Max Card, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Picture Post cards, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged asian stamps, deer, elephants, FDC, fdc india, Indian Philately, indian stamps, max cards, maxim card, ms nature india, nature india fdc, nature india maxim cards, nature india stamps, Stamps, stamps of India, stamps on animals, stamps on nature, stamps on tiger, stamps oon butterflies, tigers stamps. Bookmark the permalink.