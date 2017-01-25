Nature India Stamp Issue

Posted on January 25, 2017 by PhilaMirror

ms nature indiafdc nature indiamax cards nature indianature india stampsIndia Post has issued a set of six stamps on Nature India theme on 25th January 2017.Stamps depicts Crane,Deer,Tiger,Elephant,Butterfly and Peacock.One Miniature Sheet ,a pack and set of maxim cards also issued with this set.Price of Stamp-5 Rs each,MS-30 Rs,Maxim Cards-150 Rs,Stamp Pack-1750 Rs.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Max Card, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Picture Post cards, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>