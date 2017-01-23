First in India :Bird

First bird appeared on Indian stamps was a pigeon.The postage stamp was released on 1st October 1954 to commemorate the Stamp Centenary.Denomination of stamp was 2 Annas.This stamp depicts a pigeon carrying letter.

Pigeon post is the use of homing pigeons to carry messages. Pigeons were effective as messengers due to their natural homing abilities. The pigeons were transported to a destination in cages, where they would be attached with messages, then naturally the pigeon would fly back to its home where the owner could read his mail. They have been used in many places around the world.

Messenger pigeons (aka homing pigeons) only work in one direction. They always fly home. So to send a message, you first send the pigeon (perhaps by train) to the other person. When they feel the need to send you an urgent message, they attach the message to the pigeon and let it go. It flies to your house (it’s home) promptly. There is usually a bell or buzzer rigged up to the door so when it arrives it alerts you. There is always food in the pigeon house for a reward.The training process begins by releasing the pigeon near home and gradually increasing the distance.