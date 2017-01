By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

Griffon vulture is one of the most fascinating and the largest flying birds, with a wingspan of up to 2.80 m and a weight up to 14 kg. In the year certainly does not beat its wings, but sailed on air currents, sometimes with a speed exceeding 160 km / h.

Date of Release:23 January 2017,Size- 29.82×35.50 mm.multicolor offset