Canada Post recently re-introduced the use of computer-vended stamp labels, after an unsuccessful and short-lived trial in 2012-13. Called “kiosk” stamps by collectors and Canada Post, they have been made available as part of several new self-service concept stores opened and operated as stand-alone facilities by Canada Post.The concept stores provide customers with a semi-automated parcel posting system, drive-through parcel pickup, and vending machines, as well as other convenience services on up to a 24-hour basis.
Canada Re-introduce Vending Stamps
