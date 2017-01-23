Canada Re-introduce Vending Stamps

Posted on January 23, 2017 by PhilaMirror

canada-vending-stampsCanada Post recently re-introduced the use of computer-vended stamp labels, after an unsuccessful and short-lived trial in 2012-13. Called “kiosk” stamps by collectors and Canada Post, they have been made available as part of several new self-service concept stores opened and operated as stand-alone facilities by Canada Post.The concept stores provide customers with a semi-automated parcel posting system, drive-through parcel pickup, and vending machines, as well as other convenience services on up to a 24-hour basis.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Definitive Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>