Special Cover Released on Centenary of Rotary

Posted on January 22, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover rotaryspecial cover rotary internationalIndia Post has released a special cover on Rotary visionaries Paul H Harris and Arch.C Klump on the occasion of Centenary of Rotary International.The cover was released from Chennai on 7th January 2017.

