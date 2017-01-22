India Post has released a special cover on Rotary visionaries Paul H Harris and Arch.C Klump on the occasion of Centenary of Rotary International.The cover was released from Chennai on 7th January 2017.
Special Cover Released on Centenary of Rotary
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged Arch.C Klump, Chennai special covers, Indian Philately, Paul H Harris, rotary centenary, Special Cover, special cover Arch.C Klump, special cover Paul H Harris, special cover rotary, Special Covers, special covers 2017. Bookmark the permalink.