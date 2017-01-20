Special Cover Released on Jamia Millia Islamia

By Prof. Saima Saeed

Hony. Deputy Media Coordinator

A special cover by the Postal Department on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was issued on 19th January 2017at a philatelic exhibition-cum-competition in which nearly a thousand school children from various schools participated. In the run up to JMI’s centenary celebrations, the special cover carries a picture of the grand old university along with one of its iconic founders, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar in black and white. The envelope also has a short write-up on the history of the university and its founders- Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mehmud Hasan, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari and Abdul Majeed Khwaja, in both Hindi and English. The limited special issuecovers on JMI are available for sale during the two-day Philately exhibition on Jan. 19-20, 2017 at the M.F. Husain Art Gallery, JMI. Another commemorative postal cover on the world famous Bahai’s Lotus Temple in Delhi was also released at the function which was presided over by Mr. L. N. Sharma, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle with Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI as the Chief Guest. Prof. Ahmad thanked the Postal Dept for the special cover on Jamia which eloquently depicts it’s nationalistic past in the pre-Independence India. Alluding to how the university which was set up in 1920 has grown over the years, adding several new departments and centres, he said that there was much exuberance among the faculty and students as Jamia nears its centenary in 2020. He added that the philatelic exhibition provided tremendous opportunity to children to learn not just about India but about other nations, hoping that the Jamia school children will gain from attending it. Mr.. Sharma, Chief Postmaster General spoke about the significance of philately not just for school children but as a hobby that is “age neutral” and has enthused people the world over. He also drew attention to the fact that the Postal department was “working silently” with many achievements to their credit, the latest being that in the last 3 years, post offices all over India have successfully migrated to Core Banking Solution (CBS). Mr. Shaheen Javid, General Manager, Bahai House of Worship who is himself an alumnus from JMI having studied Political Science at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, said that he was delighted to come back to the university on a day when special covers are being issued both on Jamia and the Lotus Temple. He informed the audience that the Lotus Temple which has completed 30 years, has 6 million visitors of diverse faiths annually. He added that the ideals of brotherhood and amity that he learnt at Jamia have proved to be invaluable. To his surprise, Prof. Ahmad was also presented with a personalised stamp under ‘my stamp’ category, carrying his picture, by the Chief Postmaster General. Ms. Anubrata Das, Sr. Superintendent of Post Offices gave away the vote of thanks at the event which was attended among others by Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Finance Officer, JMI, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, JMI, officials from the postal department, faculty members, personnel from the media and Jamia school teachers and students. The objective of the exhibition is to showcase to the general public, in particular, the youth, the cultural and educational aspects of the hobby of stamp collection and to facilitate expansion of friendly-relations and cooperation among postal staff, philatelists, philatelic dealers and the media. Mr. A. P. Siddiqui, Registrar, JMI will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony on January 20, 2017 at 12 noon along with Mr. R. K. Maharaj, PMG (BD), Delhi Circle and Mr. S. K.Chowdhury, PMG (O) Delhi Circle who will preside over the function.