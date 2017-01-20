New Stamps from Sri Lanka

Golden Jubilee of Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation

On 22nd May 1972 with the enactment of the first Republican Constitution, the Ceylon Broadcasting Corporation was renamed as the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation.On 5th January 2017 the SLBC celebrates its Golden Jubilee by relocating its core functional Divisions in a new Administrative Building to be declared open by H.E. President Maithreepala Sirisena and the Hon. Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe. A major Project aiming to renovate SLBC’s studio complex will also reach completion by the same date.Issue Date 5 January 2017

30th Anniversary of International Year of Shelter for the Homeless

The year 1987 was declared as the “International Year of Shelter for the Homeless (IYSH) by the UN General Assembly, on a proposal made by the then Prime Minister and Minister of Housing of the Government of Sri Lanka, Hon. RanasinghePremadasa, with the objective of drawing attention to plight of homeless people, especially the poor and the disadvantaged, around the world, and it (IYSH) reaches the 30th anniversary in the year 2017.This declaration, to a significant degree, raised global awareness to the continuing distressed living conditions of the world’s urban and rural poor, and consequently made conditions of homelessness, a focus of world public concern.Date of Issue:12 January 2017

Centenary of Visakha Vidyalaya

The Buddhist Girls’ School was established on 16th January 1917, by Mrs. Jeramias Dias, a great benevolent lady philanthropist from Panadura.

The same year, it was registered as a school operating on a trust fund and donations. In 1923, it was honoured for establishing the first ever Girl Guide Pack in a school in Colombo. In 1927, the Buddhist Girls’ School was re-named VisakhaVidyalaya, after VisakhaMahaUpasikawa, the most exemplary lady disciple of Lord Buddha.

From the inception and to date, every year VisakhaVidyalaya has consistently maintained the record as being the most outstanding girls’ school producing great and unprecedented results in the field of academics making VisakhaVidyalaya the most prominent girls’ educational institute in the island.Date of Issue:16 January 2017