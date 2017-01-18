India Post Issued second Stamp on M G Ramchandran

Posted on January 18, 2017 by PhilaMirror

mgr stampThe second stamp on AIADMK founder M G Ramchandran was released by mgr stampIndia Post at Chennai on 17th January 2017.on the birth centenary of the leader. On January 6, CM of Tamilnadu Mr Panneerselvam had urged the prime minister to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR. Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.Earlier India Post issued a commemorative stamp on MGR on 17th January 1990.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>