The second stamp on AIADMK founder M G Ramchandran was released by India Post at Chennai on 17th January 2017.on the birth centenary of the leader. On January 6, CM of Tamilnadu Mr Panneerselvam had urged the prime minister to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR. Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.Earlier India Post issued a commemorative stamp on MGR on 17th January 1990.
India Post Issued second Stamp on M G Ramchandran
