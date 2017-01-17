Spain Issued Miniature Sheet on Vintage Car:Carlos Sáinz

The stamp presents the image of the car that made him Rally World champion and Asian Rally Champion in 1990, as well as in 1991 world runner-up and a year later, again winner of the world competition.The minisheet collects the image of the pilot in one of his many celebrations and presents as a peculiarity the tire’s footprint.Carlos Sainz was born in Madrid in 1962. He studied two years of law, a career that he left to dedicate himself to the professional piloting of racing cars. As soon as he was 18, he took part in his first rally race, the Rally Shalymar with the Renault 5 that his father had bought him and adapted to participate with Juanjo Lacalle.He is considered the best Spanish rally driver in history, always enjoying a good physical condition and great sportsmanship.

Issue Date: 30.11.2016 Process: Offset + Screen Printing Size: Stamp: 40,9 x 28,8 mm, Minisheet:105,6 x 79,2 mm Values: 3 €