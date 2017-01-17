New Stamps on Year of Rooster: HongKong

The stamp designs are enriched with patterns of auspicious flowers in the background to symbolise a peaceful life and longevity as well as prosperity and good fortune. These stamps are the sixth set in the fourth Lunar New Year special stamp issue series issued by Hongkong Post. To celebrate the Spring Festival, a silk stamp sheetlet featuring an embroidered rooster complemented by vividly coloured peonies, representing wishes for a joyful year ahead, will also be issued. Two Heartwarming Stamps (2017 Version) “Year of the Rooster” mini-panes, which adopt the respective designs of the $1.70 and the $3.70 mint stamps in the “Year of the Rooster” special stamp issue of 2017, will also be released for sale at all philatelic offices from January 7, 2017.