India Post is Releasing second Stamp on M G Ramchandran

The second stamp on AIADMK founder M G Ramchandran will be released by India Post today on the birth centenary of the leader. On January 6, CM of Tamilnadu Mr Panneerselvam had urged the prime minister to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR. Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.Earlier India Post issued a commemorative stamp on MGR on 17th January 1990.