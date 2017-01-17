The second stamp on AIADMK founder M G Ramchandran will be released by India Post today on the birth centenary of the leader. On January 6, CM of Tamilnadu Mr Panneerselvam had urged the prime minister to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR. Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.Earlier India Post issued a commemorative stamp on MGR on 17th January 1990.
India Post is Releasing second Stamp on M G Ramchandran
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged asian philately, asian stamps, brochure M G Ramchandran, fdc M G Ramchandran, Indian Philately, indian stamps, M G Ramchandran, M G Ramchandran stamp, mgr, mgr stamp, stamp M G Ramchandran, Stamps, stamps of India, tamil leaders. Bookmark the permalink.