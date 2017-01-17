India Post is Issuing Stamp on Centenary Year of Ramjas College

India Post is today issuing a commemorative stamp to commemorate the Centenary Year of Ramjas college Delhi.Founded in 1917 by the great educationist and philanthropist, RaiKedarNath, Ramjas College is one of the oldest colleges of Delhi, predating the University of Delhi itself. Beginning from the humble precincts of Darya Ganj in Old Delhi, the College today boasts of a spacious campus, state-of-the-art infrastructure and an esteemed faculty of scholars trained at leading universities in India and abroad.