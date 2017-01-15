Portugal – India Joint Issue

Posted on January 15, 2017 by PhilaMirror

portugal india joint issue msfdc portugal india joint issuePortugal issued a MS ,stamps,FDC and special folder of Portugal-India Joint issue on 7th January 2017.

