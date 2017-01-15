Portugal issued a MS ,stamps,FDC and special folder of Portugal-India Joint issue on 7th January 2017.
Portugal – India Joint Issue
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Joint Issues, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged dances on stamps, dandia, dandia stamp, joint stamp issues, joint stamp issues 2017, Philately, Portugal dance, Portugal india joint stamp issue, Portugal india joint stamps, Portugal philately, Portugal stamps, Stamps, stamps of portugal, stamps on dances. Bookmark the permalink.