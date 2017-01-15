Isle of Man Issued Stamps on Cavendish and Kneale 

iom-stampsManx sports stars Mark Cavendish and Tim Kneale feature in a new set of Olympic stamps issued by the Isle of Man Post Office. To celebrate this victory the Post Office has issued a celebratory sheetlet featuring high definition images of Manx competitors, Tim Kneale, who came fourth in the men’s double trap, and Mark Cavendish, who achieved silver in the Men’s Omnium event.

