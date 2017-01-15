Manx sports stars Mark Cavendish and Tim Kneale feature in a new set of Olympic stamps issued by the Isle of Man Post Office. To celebrate this victory the Post Office has issued a celebratory sheetlet featuring high definition images of Manx competitors, Tim Kneale, who came fourth in the men’s double trap, and Mark Cavendish, who achieved silver in the Men’s Omnium event.
Isle of Man Issued Stamps on Cavendish and Kneale
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged Cavendish stamp, iom stamps, Kneale stamp, Philately, rio 2016 games, sports on stamps, Stamps, stamps of isle of man, stamps on rio 2016, stamps on sports. Bookmark the permalink.