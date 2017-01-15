China:Year of Rooster Stamps

China Post Group Co will release a new set of rooster-themed stamps to celebrate the Year of the Rooster based on the Chinese zodiac.The set, which goes on sale on Thursday at designated post offices, includes two stamps and has a face value of 2.4 yuan ($0.34). People can also buy them through the company’s official app as well as on its online shop on WeChat, according to an announcement by the company.One stamp features a running rooster, while the other displays a hen with two chickens.