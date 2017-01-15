Burkina Faso Issued Stamp on Philatelic Hub

burkina-faso-philatelic-stampBurkina Faso and several other African countries have launched an online philatelic shop  to showcase their stamps and philatelic material. The stamp depicts map  and id of shop.

