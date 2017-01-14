Special Cover Released on Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas

Posted on January 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover pravasi bhartiya diwasBy Suresh Rao

This Special cover is released to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas -2017 held from 7-9 January 2017 at Bengaluru, Karnataka.Special Cover Number KTK/01/2017

