New Stamps from Austria

150 Years of Carnival in Villach

On Shrove Tuesday 1867 a successful parade involving hundreds of costumed participants came to an end in the Carinthian city of Villach, and with it the famous Villach Carnival was born. Austrian Post is celebrating the 150th anniversary with a Lei-Lei (the traditional carnival greeting) and a commemorative stamp showing the emblem of the Villach Carnival Guild: a little jester in a jester?s hat.The highlight of the carnival season is the grand parade on Carnival Saturday, in which around 150 carnival groups comprising over 3,000 jesters in fancy dress take part. The best costumes are judged and rewarded in different categories by a jury.

Issue Date: 07.01.2017 Designer: Dave Gruber Printer: Joh. Enschedé Stamps B.V Process: Offset Size: 33,35 x 42 mm Values: €0.80

Coil Stamps

Salzburg coat of arms, lion’s paw.A rampant black lion armed in red and with a red tongue on a gold background

Lower Austrian coat of arms, eagle’s head. Five golden eagles on a blue background.

Issue Date: 01.01.2017 Designer: Anita Kern Printer: Joh. Enschedé Process: Offset