Special Cover Released on Kisan Credit Card

Posted on January 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special-cover-kisan-credit-cardWest Bengal circle of India Post released a special cover on Kisan Credit Card on 8 November 2016 at Howrah.Bangla Farmers Financial Inclusion Fortnight organized from 28 November to 12th December 2016. Kisan Credit Card Scheme aims at providing need based and timely credit support to the farmers for their cultivation needs as well as non-farm activities and cost effective manner.

