Qatar Issued Stamps on Hamad Port

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) and Qatar Postal Services Company (Q-Post) launched commemorative stamps to mark the full scale operations of Hamad Port. The stamps celebrate the full swing operations of the Hamad Port within Qatar’s agenda for the future generations and also commemorate the major efforts made by the New Port Project Steering Committee, participating companies and workers who contributed to the ensure the present stage of operations of the project. “The design of the new stamps highlights the photo of first container ship docked at the Hamad Port,” Q-Post chairman and managing director Faleh al-Naemi said on the occasion. Al-Naemi stressed that Q-Post is keen on documenting all important occasions and sustainable national development projects that will be a legacy for the future generations.

Captain Abdulla al-Khanji, CEO of Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar), thanked Q-Post for issuing the stamp, which marks an important stage of the mega national project. Al-Khanji assured that the Hamad Port will boost the economic diversification of the State and transform Qatar into a regional trade hub in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. A total of 40,000 units have been printed in addition to 1,500 of the stamps first day cover.