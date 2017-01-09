New German Postmark on Monkeys

Posted on January 9, 2017 by PhilaMirror

german-postmarkBy Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Group ArGe Zoologie

The postmark is featuring two monkeys playing chess.It will be released on 20th January 2017 in 06618 NAUMBURG(SAALE).

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to New German Postmark on Monkeys

  1. N.A. Mirza says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:31 PM

    Can anyone provide with complete contact address of Mr. Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Group ArGe Zoologie?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>