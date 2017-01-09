Ireland is planning for 2019 Stamps

India Post has to learn something from Ireland post.Irish postal service has published its stamp issue programme for 2017.Stamp issue programme for 2018 is final and will be announced this year.Anpost has now invited suggestions from common people about 2019 stamps.

Stamp Programme 2019

The process of drawing up the Stamp Programme for 2018 is underway and suggestions for topics/subjects have now closed. Suggestions that might be included in the 2019 programme, are now being accepted. You can submit your suggestion by completing our online suggestion form. Or by writing to

Stamp Suggestion Programme 2019 Ground Floor An Post GPO O’ Connell Street Lower Freepost Dublin 1 D01 F5P2

If you are sending suggestions from beyond the Republic of Ireland please make sure you put the correct postage on your envelope. The latest date for close of submissions will be Friday, 31 March, 2017.

Stamp Programme 2017