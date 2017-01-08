India –Portugal Joint Stamp Issue

india-portugal-joint-stamp-issueIndia Post has released a set of two stamps (5 Rs and 25 Rs) on 7th January 2017 to commemorate 500 years of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal.Stamps depicts dances of both the countries.Aminiature sheet has also been released  of the issue.

