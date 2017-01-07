Recently India Post Karnataka Circle brought out another five sets of beautifully made bookmarks, two sets with 10 Bookmarks and three with 12 bookmarks each, totaling to 56 bookmarks. The themes chosen this time are Underwater life,Temples and Temple Architecture,Orchids,Olympics and Rare birds.
Bookmarks Released by India Post
Where can I buy the stamp bookmarks released by India post please? Kindly help.
Regards
Shama Sheikh