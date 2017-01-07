Bookmarks Released by India Post

Posted on January 7, 2017 by PhilaMirror

india-post-bookmarksBy Suresh Rao

Recently India Post Karnataka Circle brought out another five sets of beautifully made bookmarks, two sets with 10 Bookmarks and three with 12 bookmarks each, totaling to 56 bookmarks. The themes chosen this time are Underwater life,Temples and Temple Architecture,Orchids,Olympics and Rare birds.

One Response to Bookmarks Released by India Post

  1. Shama Sheikh says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:08 PM

    Where can I buy the stamp bookmarks released by India post please? Kindly help.
    Regards
    Shama Sheikh

    Reply

