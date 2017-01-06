The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and miniature sheet (Price 10 Rs) on 350th Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh, in Patna on 5th January 2017.
Stamp Released on Guru Gobind Singh
