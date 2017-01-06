Stamp Released on Guru Gobind Singh

Posted on January 6, 2017

guru-gobind-singh-stampThe Prime Minister, Narendra Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and miniature sheet (Price 10 Rs) on 350th Prakash Utsav of  Guru Gobind Singh, in Patna on  5th January 2017.

