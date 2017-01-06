New Stamps from Denmark

Frederiksborg Castle

Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød is the largest Renaissance castle in Scandinavia. PostNord has chosen two of the most beautiful castles from the Øresund region for its EUROPA stamp images. The minisheet with the two Danish stamps depicts Frederiksborg Castle, while Wanås Castle in Scania on the other side of the Sound features on the corresponding minisheet with the two Swedish stamps. All four stamps share the same format and method of printing, and they have all been designed by Jakob Monefeldt from PostNord Stamps.

Issue Date: 02.01.2017 Designer: PostNord Stamps/Jakob Monefeldt Illustrator: Drone view/Nicolai Monberg Printer: Cartor Security Printing Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamp format: 37.25 x 31 mm, Minisheet format: 78.838 x 130.263 mm Values: 25.00 DKK

Shellfish

Danish waters are home to many species of shellfish. Some are sold for export, while others end up on Danish lunch platters. On the five background images, PostNord depicts the entire process from the catch to the fish auction and to serving the shellfish as an appetising hors d’oeuvre. Across the five stamps crawl some of the most common shellfish found in Danish waters: the brown crab, the Norway lobster, the northern prawn, the blue mussel and the European flat oyster.

Issue Date: 02.01.2017 Designer: PostNord Stamps/ Ella Clausen Illustrator: Peter Dam Printer: Cartor Security Printing Process: Offset : 4 Size: 26.50 x 26.25 mm Values: 8.00 DKK

Pixies

The illustrator Peter Møller (1838-1910) produced many pixie motifs towards the end of the nineteenth century. After studying at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, he joined the Royal Porcelain Factory, where he specialised in decorating porcelain with charming pixie designs. His so-called pixie dinner service was such a success that an order was placed for the Danish Princess Dagmar, who was married to the Russian Czar, while the King of Greece acquired another set. In addition to drawing pixies and angels for magazines and paper cut-outs, Peter Møller also supplied illustrations for the first Danish Christmas cards. And as the Christmas card became increasingly popular in Denmark in the 1880s, Peter Møller’s humorous drawings were used ever more extensively; today his Christmas cards are collectibles.

Issue Date: 29.09.2016 Designer: PostNord Stamps/Gustav Mårtensson Illustrator: Peter Møller Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: 36.6 x 26.5 mm Values: 8 KR